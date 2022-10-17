Healthcare Pros
Amber Alert issued for missing Hampton toddlers believed to be in danger

The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt are believed to have been abducted by...
The children Adriana (right) and Jaxon (middle) Truitt are believed to have been abducted by Timothy Truitt and are in extreme danger.(Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAMPTON, Va. (WWBT) -State police have issued an AMBER Alert on behalf of the Hampton Police Department for two children abducted in Hampton who are believed to be in extreme danger.

The children were last seen at the Walmart on 1900 Cunningham Drive in Hampton.

1-year-old Adriana Truitt is a white female with sandy hair and blue eyes, around 2 feet, weighing 30 lbs. She was last seen wearing a white long-sleeved onesie, gray sweatpants and red, white and blue baseball socks.

Jaxon Truitt is a biracial 2-year-old with brown eyes and brown hair, around 3 feet tall, weighing 25lbs. He was last seen wearing a long sleeve black shirt with “Born to win” in red text, black sweatpants, and gray and blue sneakers.

Police believe the children were taken by Timothy Truitt, a white man with brown hair and eyes, 6′1″ tall, weighing 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a black with a yellow logo on the chest, gray shorts, and white shoes. Truitt was last seen driving a maroon sedan.

If you see Truitt, Jaxon and Adriana, please call 911 immediately.

