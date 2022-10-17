23-year-old killed in Prince George single-vehicle crash

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead Sunday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers were called to the 10300 block of Prince George Drive for a reported single-vehicle crash.

Once on scene, officers determined that a Jeep Liberty was traveling northbound on Prince George Drive. Then, the vehicle veered off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled across the opposite side of the roadway, striking a tree.

The driver, 23-year-old Deanna Elliott of Hopewell died at the scene. Police said Elliot was not wearing a seatbelt.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.

