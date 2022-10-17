1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car.

Shortly after, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Police said the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

