Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car.

Shortly after, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.

Police said the two shootings are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Hours of operation will return to a 7-day schedule.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way.
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

Latest News

1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting
1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting
Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Chesterfield County.
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Chesterfield
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
dangers of co-sleeping
Co-sleeping deaths on the rise for babies