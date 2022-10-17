1 dead, 1 hurt in Shockoe Bottom shooting
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Shockoe Bottom Sunday night.
Just before 9 p.m. police were called to South 22nd Street for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man shot to death inside a car.
Shortly after, another man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound. He is expected to survive.
Police said the two shootings are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.