Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street
Gunshots were reported on 2500 Phaup street(Richmond Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police dept. received calls shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 due to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Phaup street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 2 men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. One of the men was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

This story is still developing and will be updated

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way.
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up...
Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland

Latest News

dangers of co-sleeping
Co-sleeping deaths on the rise for babies
Dino & Dragon stroll will team up with the local food bank as part of “Stomp Out Hunger”, an...
Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond
Find handmade gifts and decor at local shops, and warm up with a glass of wine or hot chocolate...
Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland
The Giving Heart provides food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.
The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day