Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police dept. received calls shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 due to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Phaup street.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 2 men with gunshot wounds.

Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. One of the men was reported to have life-threatening injuries.

This story is still developing and will be updated

