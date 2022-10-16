Shooting near Boys and Girls club leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police dept. received calls shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16 due to reports of a shooting on the 2500 block of Phaup street.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers found 2 men with gunshot wounds.
Both men were taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention. One of the men was reported to have life-threatening injuries.
This story is still developing and will be updated
