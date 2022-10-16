Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Shooting investigation: Eight sustain non-life-threatening injuries in Harrisonburg

(WABI)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is investigating a shooting along the 1500 block of Devon Lane.

According to officials with the City of Harrisonburg, around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, HPD responded to a shooting at an outdoor gathering along Devon Lane. Police say an unknown individual or individuals fired multiple times into the crowd, resulting in eight individuals suffering non-life-threatening injuries. According to a press release, five of those individuals were treated at Sentara RMH, while three others were transferred to UVA. Those eight patients range in age from 18 to 27.

HPD is currently investigating the incident, and no arrests have been made at this time. Police say it is unknown whether there was one or multiple individuals who fired shots, as there were no suspects on scene when officers arrived.

Those investigating with HPD say the incident was isolated to the gathering at Devon lane, and there is not believed to be any threat to the greater community at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to email Det. Thurston at brittany.thurston@harrisonburgva.gov or call the HPD tip line at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way.
Man expected to survive following midnight shooting in Chesterfield
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up...
Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland

Latest News

The Giving Heart provides food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.
The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day
Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Police say they were called to the scene for reports of random gunfire.
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting
Red Cross volunteers
Virginia Red Cross volunteers return from deployment to Florida