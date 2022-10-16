Light Up the Tracks in Downtown Ashland

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and downtown Ashland will transform into a vintage Christmas Village to give visitors a chance to step into a real-life holiday postcard.

Light Up the Tracks presented by Dominion Power is a six-week holiday celebration featuring a mile-long light display and special events.

“We are proud to be a part of this one-of-a-kind celebration in Ashland,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a great opportunity to support the community and spread holiday cheer.”

Starting on Saturday, Nov. 19 buildings in downtown Ashland will be outlined with bright lights and decorations to kick off the holiday season. Visitors are invited to stroll Ashland’s main street to visit local merchants and restaurants. A holiday show featuring a choir, dancers and a band will kick off the event at 5 p.m. at the Ashland Town Hall located at 121 Thompson Street.

“Light Up the Tracks invites visitors to enjoy the quaint setting of our historic downtown,” said Maggie Longest, Executive Director of Downtown Ashland Association. “Customers will find excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment with friendly, small town charm.”

This event is free and open to the public for more information click here.

