The Giving Heart to offer free meals on Thanksgiving day

The Giving Heart provides food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.
The Giving Heart provides food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday season is here and The Giving Heart wants to give back to the community.

The Giving Heart is a non-profit organization focused on providing food, fellowship and essential items to those in need.

The 18th annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving feast is back and all are welcome to attend.

The event will be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Thanksgiving day between the hours of 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Guests are allowed to eat their meals at the Convention Center or pick up their meals to go. Curbside pick-up will be available from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The menu will include options for turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry sauce, dessert and beverages. Options for vegan/vegetarian meals are available however supply is limited.  There is a limit of 6 meals per signup form and orders can be submitted here.

Guest will be given access to other resources such as toiletries, non-perishable foods and even flu shots.

Reservations are not necessary for this event and if you would like to become a volunteer click here.

