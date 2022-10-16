Forecast: Rain chances increase Sunday evening

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday will start out dry, but rain chances increase late in the day. It turns much cooler by the middle part of the week.

Sunday: Partly sunny and mainly dry for most of the day with scattered showers moving in from the west during our evening hours. (Rain Chance: 30% before 4pm, then an 80% chance after 4pm). Highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: A few early morning showers may linger but we become partly sunny and dry midday. A few additional showers are possible towards the evening, more likely for southeast VA. A strong cold front brings an early winter feel overnight Monday through much of next week. Lows in the low to mid-50s, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and much cooler. Lows in the mid-30s west of RVA and mid-40s east of RVA, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Morning frost or freeze possible. Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Morning frost or freeze possible. Sunny. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.