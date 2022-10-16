Dinosaurs and Dragons are strolling into Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Life-size dinosaurs and dragons are strolling into the Richmond area for a limited time. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see and feel what it must have been like when the world’s largest creatures roamed the earth!

This event will allow visitors to experience life-like reptiles with some standing over 28 feet tall and spanning over 60 feet long. The creatures are produced with advanced animatronic and sound technology which truly brings them to life.

Visitors can get up close and personal with popular reptiles such as the T-Rex, Velociraptor and Stegosaurus. Children will have a chance to get on rides and participate in story time as well as activities at the Dinosaur and Dragon craft creations station.

This is a two-day event taking place at the Greater Richmond Convention center located at 403 N. 3rd street on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

A sensory-friendly Dino & Dragon Stroll session will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for those with stimulation sensitivities.

The Dino & Dragon Stoll will also partner with the local food bank as part of “Stomp Out Hunger”, an initiative to help those struggling within each local community. Guests are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to help children and families in the local community facing hunger and food shortages.

Tickets are on sale now for more information click here.

