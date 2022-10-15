Healthcare Pros
Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting

Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.
Richmond Police on the scene of a shooting on Westover Hills Boulevard.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Richmond police now investigating after an early morning shooting in the 600 block of Westover Hills Blvd.

Police say they were called to the scene for reports of random gunfire.

When they arrived, they found two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is now under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Major crimes Detective Major Weaver at 804-646-6030.

