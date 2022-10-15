Two men suffering life-threatening injuries after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -

Richmond police now investigating after an early morning shooting in the 600 block of Westover Hills Blvd.

Police say they were called to the scene for reports of random gunfire.

When they arrived, they found two adult males with apparent gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is now under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Major crimes Detective Major Weaver at 804-646-6030.

