The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times the tobacco company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday.

The four-story historical restaurant has previously faced extended closures due to a fire that kept its doors closed for over a year in 2018 and the COVID-19 pandemic. Since reopening, the Tobacco Company has had to resort to a 5-day-a-week schedule however after much preparation the company is now prepared to open 7 days a week.

“Our staff has worked tirelessly to prepare to open seven days a week. We are delighted to finally be able to do so,” said David Campbell, a spokesperson for the restaurant.

The Tobacco company has been a staple in Richmond since 1977 and promises a superior dining experience in a historic building with two dining floors, live music and a cocktail lounge.

For more information about hours of operation or reservations click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.