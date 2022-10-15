Healthcare Pros
The Richmond Flying Squirrels crank up the heat for help!

In the past, money earned during this event has been used to rebuild baseball fields and dugouts, start the All-Star Legacy Scholarship, donate to multiple food banks, and more.(WWBT)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying squirrels believe in giving back, a part of the mission of the Richmond Flying squirrels is to impact the community by contributing to education and athletic programming.

The annual Flying Squirrels 2022 “Hot Stove” charity event presented by Performance Foodservice will raise funds to support the initiatives of Flying squirrels charities.

For the first time, the event will be held at the Altria Theater on Thursday, November 10. 2010 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Baseball hall of famer Andre Dawson will headline the event which features live music, an autograph session, a silent auction of items, a 360° photo booth and more.

We are thrilled to be back in person for our Hot Stove fundraiser, benefitting the great community work of Flying Squirrels Charities,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We very much look forward to an entertaining program at the beautiful Altria Theater featuring our first Baseball Hall of Fame guest, Andre Dawson.”

VIP Ballroom ticket holders will be allowed to enter the event at 5 p.m. for live music, drinks, hors d’oeuvres and more. Ballroom Tickets are on sale for $100. For attendees with stage tickets, doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Stage tickets are on sale now for $25.

For tickets and more information about this event click here.

