A man is expected to survive following a midnight shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man is suffering non-life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Chesterfield.

Police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after midnight in the 5400 block of Bordeaux Way on Saturday, October 15.

Upon arriving officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. First responders were able to render aid and transport the man to an area hospital where he is currently seeking medical attention.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 748-0660.

