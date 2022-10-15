Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Forecast: Warm and sunny Saturday, a few showers Sunday

A strong cold front will bring a winter chill for the upcoming week
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine to start the weekend, rain chances to end the weekend.

Saturday: Sunny, warm and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: A few early morning showers then dry and sunny midday. Rain may start to move in during our evening hours. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Morning and Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight Rain Chance: 70%)

Monday: A few early morning showers may linger but we become partly sunny and dry midday. A few showers become possible, more likely for southeast VA, in the evening. A strong cold front bringing an early winter chill overnight Monday through much of next week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Morning and Evening Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Sunny and very cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very cool. Frost or hard freeze possible in the morning. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low to mid-30s, highs near 60.

Friday: Sunny and cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-60s.

