Dine to make a difference for Richmond Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Restaurant week is celebrating more than 20 years of giving back to the community.

Since 2001 Richmond Restaurant Week has committed to promoting Richmond’s diverse food scene as well as giving back to our neighbors in need.

Diners are invited to enjoy a three-course meal for less than $35 from some of the best locally-owned restaurants in support of Feed More [ a Richmond-based nonprofit that collects, prepares and distributes food to our communities in need.]

Participating restaurants will be donating $5.22 of every meal purchased to Feed More to support hunger-relief programs such as Meals on Wheels, the Kids Café, Mobile Pantry and more.

Richmond Restaurant week starts Monday, Oct, 24th through Sunday, Oct 30th. All are welcome to experience some of the best restaurants Richmond has to offer while participating in the effort to stop hunger in our community.

For more information about this event or to purchase tickets click here.

