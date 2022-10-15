Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Angler sets state record with ‘monster’ hybrid trout

Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.
Angler Hailey Thomas has set a new catch-and-release record for hybrid trout in Idaho.(Idaho Department of Fish and Game)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (Gray News) - An angler in Idaho has set a new state record by catching a massive fish in Henrys Lake.

According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, angler Hailey Thomas hooked a “monster” 36-inch-long rainbow/cutthroat hybrid trout while fishing at Henrys Lake on Oct. 4.

State officials said Thomas’ trout surpasses the previous catch-and-release state record of 30 inches set by Ryan Ivy in 2018.

Thomas said she was fishing that day with her husband and their two kids. She said they were having a slow afternoon before hooking the record trout.

The couple said the net they normally use could barely fit the fish.

Officials said the hybrid trout had a circumference of 21 inches and likely weighed between 17-20 pounds.

According to the department, Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho is famous for its blue-ribbon trout fishing and is home to native Yellowstone cutthroat trout.

Officials said Thomas took a few photos with the record-setting fish before releasing it back into the lake.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon, backing up...
Chain-reaction crash closes westbound I-64 in Goochland
The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash

Latest News

A heavy police presence was seen at the scene where two police officers were killed, Thursday,...
Violent week a grim sign as targeted killings of police rise
Hours of operation will return to a 7-day schedule.
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
FILE - Former NBA basketball player Dikembe Mutombo laughs during a news conference announcing...
Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor
Police are working to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are the four men who...
Police investigating after 4 bodies were found submerged in Oklahoma river