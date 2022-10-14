Westover Hills Elementary on lockdown after shooting near school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An elementary school in Richmond is on lockdown due to reports of a nearby shooting, according to police.

Police told NBC12 there was a shooting near Westover Hills Elementary in Richmond Friday afternoon.

No students were involved in the incident, but the school did tell parents the school is on lockdown due to police activity in front of the school and that all students and staff are safe.

Watch live updates starting at 4 p.m. below and on NBC12:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.