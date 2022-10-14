Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Westover Hills Elementary on lockdown after shooting near school

Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An elementary school in Richmond is on lockdown due to reports of a nearby shooting, according to police.

Police told NBC12 there was a shooting near Westover Hills Elementary in Richmond Friday afternoon.

No students were involved in the incident, but the school did tell parents the school is on lockdown due to police activity in front of the school and that all students and staff are safe.

Watch live updates starting at 4 p.m. below and on NBC12:

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

The fall wildfire season lasts until November 30.
Fall wildfire season begins Saturday in Virginia: What does that mean?
Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be in place until early 2023.
Belvidere Street to I-95 South ramp to close until early 2023
Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for man accused of robbing Richmond business