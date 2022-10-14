Healthcare Pros
Valley Health sues Anthem over ‘egregious’ reimbursement delays

Winchester Medical Center.
Winchester Medical Center.(Valley Health)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Valley Health, the largest health system in the northern Shenandoah Valley, is suing Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Virginia over what it calls “egregious delays” in some of the insurer’s reimbursements for medical services.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in Winchester Circuit Court Thursday, Anthem has failed to reimburse Valley Health for more than $10 million in services delivered to Anthem members since 2019.

In an accompanying press release, Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz said the reimbursements the health system is seeking are equal to $11.4 million.

“Anthem’s ultimate parent is a for-profit company with annual revenues of over $100 billion,” the lawsuit states. “It is more than able to meet the payment obligations that it agreed to with hospitals and doctors, including VHS.”

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

