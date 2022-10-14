Healthcare Pros
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 2:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover Thursday night after gun shots were heard near the stadium.

Around 9:15 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to multiple reports of random gunfire being heard near Armstrong High School during the football game against Patrick Henry High School in Hanover.

RPD officers immediately responded with support from Henrico Police and Virginia State Police.

Officers determined that no one was injured on scene and assisted as everyone was evacuated from the stadium area.

After searching the immediate and surrounding area, officers determined there was no viable threat and cleared the area.

After further investigation, police say there was no evidence of shots fired at the Armstrong High School stadium.

Officers believe the gunfire that was heard during the football game was from the nearby Fairfield Court apartment complex.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

