Respiratory viruses causing surge in pediatric hospitalizations with peak season still to come

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Ahead of peak cold season, doctors at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU are seeing a spike in respiratory hospitalizations earlier than average.

“We’re already having numerous kids both on the floor and in the hospital and in the ICU with respiratory viruses, and about half of them this week is RSV,” Dr.Tiffany Kimbrough said.

Kimbrough said Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) could be a typical illness for adults, but when it comes to children, it can cause severe infections like Pneumonia.

“This is going to look like a typical cold,” Kimbrough said. “Cough congestion, you know, lots of snot, but what we worry about is if it settles down into the lower airways, kids can have a harder time with their breathing, so they might be breathing quickly.”

Kimbrough said out of the kids coming in to be tested for RSV, about 12 percent are positive, with most of those cases in kids four and younger.

She said things like kids being back in school, socializing and lowering some of the other measures we took with COVID-19 are part of why we see a spike so early.

“So many hospitals are seeing this, and it’s putting us already in this part of the season in a little bit of a bed crunch in terms of just having space for every child who needs a hospitalization,” Kimbrough said.

Hailey Mitchell, who lives in Martinsville, Virginia, had to be flown with her 13-month-old boy to a hospital in Richmond two weeks ago after her son had a fever of over 103.

“That was mine and his first time being in a helicopter, and it was very scary,” Mitchell said. “The EMTs in the back told me that there were a couple of times they had to give him oxygen while we were flying.”

After spending two days in the ICU, she said, thankfully, her son was well enough to go home.

She said he’s still coughing but urges parents to ensure their family stays healthy.

“Just educate yourselves on the warning signs, like watch out for any blue lips or struggle to breathe especially when they’re sleeping. That is like the main time it tends to occur,” Mitchell said.

Kimbrough said parents should make sure their children are up to date on their immunizations, washing their hands and wearing a mask.

No vaccine exists for RSV, but an antibody shot called Synagis is available in some circumstances. The shot is only given to infants with compromised immune systems or babies born prematurely.

