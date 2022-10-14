Police search for man accused of robbing Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery earlier this week.

Around 11 p.m. on Oct. 12, a man wearing a black hooded jacket entered a business located in the 500 block of West Grace Street and demanded money from the employee.

Then, the suspect took the money out of the register and left the store.

Police believe the suspect may have also been involved in other property crimes in the downtown area.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

