Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff

By A.J. Nwoko
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road.

Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some tools of the trade.

The application process is open to everyone, even if you don’t have any experience in public service. It’s why folks like Vinson Vaughn came out to see if he had what it takes.

“The toughest part was holding on to all of the gear, but I’m new to it, and I think it will come easy,” said Vaughn. “I just feel like this would be a good career change. I’m a people person, and I like being there for people when they need you the most.”

Mykhael Talbert says he also hopes there is a career waiting for him on the other side of that application he filled out.

I’ve been talking about it since I graduated high school, my cousin works for Petersburg, so this is just what I want to do, said Talbert. “I want to be a hero for my daughter and a servant to my community.”

The open house comes just weeks after the “brown out” at station 5 Petersburg. The station had to temporarily close its doors due to staff members calling out sick.

The Petersburg training program takes at least 22 weeks, ensuring that all new recruits are as prepared as possible before their first calls. At last check, the Petersburg Fire Department currently employs 33 firefighters across its four stations.

About a dozen people showed up to the open house Friday, but the department says it’s hoping to get as many as 200 applications so that it has a good pool of candidates.

The city says it plans to host more open houses in the future, but if you didn’t make it out Friday but are still interested in applying for a job, you can do so HERE.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

The Richmond SPCA is helping 21 shelter pets find their forever homes.
Dozens of shelter animals from Florida arrive in Richmond following Hurricane Ian
$7.5M grant to expand equal housing in Central Virginia
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
Dozens of shelter animals from Florida arrive in Richmond following Hurricane Ian
Dozens of shelter animals from Florida arrive in Richmond following Hurricane Ian
Football game evacuated after shooting near Armstrong High School
Football game evacuated after shooting near Armstrong High School