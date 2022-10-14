Petersburg Fire Department holds open house to recruit new staff

PETERSBURG, Va. The Petersburg Fire Department is taking a hands-on approach to pull some extra manpower from the community into its stations with an open house at its firehouse on Fort Bross Road.

Potential recruits got a chance to lug around equipment, try on gear and get familiar with some tools of the trade.

The application process is open to everyone, even if you don’t have any experience in public service. It’s why folks like Vinson Vaughn came out to see if he had what it takes.

“The toughest part was holding on to all of the gear, but I’m new to it, and I think it will come easy,” said Vaughn. “I just feel like this would be a good career change. I’m a people person, and I like being there for people when they need you the most.”

Mykhael Talbert says he also hopes there is a career waiting for him on the other side of that application he filled out.

I’ve been talking about it since I graduated high school, my cousin works for Petersburg, so this is just what I want to do, said Talbert. “I want to be a hero for my daughter and a servant to my community.”

The open house comes just weeks after the “brown out” at station 5 Petersburg. The station had to temporarily close its doors due to staff members calling out sick.

The Petersburg training program takes at least 22 weeks, ensuring that all new recruits are as prepared as possible before their first calls. At last check, the Petersburg Fire Department currently employs 33 firefighters across its four stations.

About a dozen people showed up to the open house Friday, but the department says it’s hoping to get as many as 200 applications so that it has a good pool of candidates.

The city says it plans to host more open houses in the future, but if you didn’t make it out Friday but are still interested in applying for a job, you can do so HERE.

