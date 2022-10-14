News to Know for Oct. 14: Richmond football game evacuated; Raleigh mass shooting; Social Security payment boost

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Friday!

Stadium Evacuated After Gunshots Heard Nearby

Football players and fans are sent running for cover after gunshots were heard near Armstrong High School’s football stadium.

Armstrong was playing Patrick Henry High at the time.

Police were called to the stadium around 9 last night.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they determined no one was injured and helped evacuate everyone from the stadium.

Police believe the gunshots came from nearby Fairfield Court.

5 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Mass Shooting

Police responded in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Five people were killed after a mass shooting in a Raleigh, North Carolina neighborhood. Among the victims, was an off-duty police officer.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, a K-9 officer, who has since been released, and another victim who is still in critical condition.

Officers spent hours searching behind homes and an area near the woods for the suspect.

Around 9:40, the was taken into custody.

Police say the suspect is a juvenile male.

Dean Lakey Found Not Guilty on All Charges in Sexual Assault Trial

After more than two years and two separate Trials -Thursday a 13-person Jury acquitted Short pump Middle School Teacher Dean Lakey of all charges of sexually as

The Short Pump Middle School teacher was accused of assaulting a then 12-year-old female student in 2017.

Throughout the re-trial, the defense honed in on the timeline of the case - using text messages and witness testimony to show that Lakey was not at the school at the time of the alleged abuse.

Initially, the prosecution argued that it could have happened after school within a three-day window on March 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.

Lakey was found not guilty on all charges.

Social Security Payment Boost

If you receive socials security benefits you will see even bigger payments in 2023.

It’s the most significant increase in Social Security payments in 40 years.

The increase would equal about $140 more each month for most recipients, and it’s needed more than ever.

The prices of groceries, gas, rent, and mortgage make it more difficult for people to make ends meet. The increase in payments, however, is meant to help offset high expenses.

Social Security and SSI recipients should be notified about their new benefit amount by mail starting in early December.

OOPS! Stickers Reminding Residents What Can Be Recycled

Recycling officials say they already have to trash between 10% and 15% of what comes in, so they really want you to double check what you're putting in the can.

Central Virginia Waste Management crews say they’re finding items like plastic bags and styrofoam that are not recyclable.

About 200 recycling carts in Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward, and Carver were not collected last week because they were too full of trash.

Officials say disruptions in recycling can lead to higher costs, delays, and fewer items being fully recycled.

Gorgeous Friday!

Sunshine to end the work week and start the weekend! Highs will be near 70.

