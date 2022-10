GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A multi-vehicle crash closed the westbound lanes of I-64 on Friday afternoon.

At around 1:30 p.m., all traffic was diverted to exit 167 (the Oilville Road/Route 617 exit).

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or when the road will reopen.

