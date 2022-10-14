Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man dies after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

Officers were called to the Buford Ave. and Lynhaven Ave. intersection for the report of a...
Officers were called to the Buford Ave. and Lynhaven Ave. intersection for the report of a collision.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a crash that left one man dead after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening.

On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a can had crashed through a fence on one property and continued driving into a house on a different property.

The man driving the van was the only one in the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injury.

Police say no one was home at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner is still determining the cause of death.

The RPD Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe
Loved ones search for missing former VCU basketball star
News to Know for Oct. 12: Former VCU Basketball star missing; 70-year-old accused of arson; Maymont Garden Glow set to begin

Latest News

The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
The Richmond Kickers are set to have their regular season closer at home.
Richmond Kickers to have last regular season game Saturday
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years
Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years