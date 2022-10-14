Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Louisa County hosts Hurricane Ian relief campaign

Louisa Co. shirts given to people who support Hurricane Ian victims
Louisa Co. shirts given to people who support Hurricane Ian victims(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in Florida are still dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

The Louisa County government is giving away a gift to people who make a donation of $25 or more to any relief organization helping Florida.

If you present a receipt, you’ll receive a Live, Laugh, Love, Louisa shirt.

“HR had this idea to respond for hurricane relief and we were able to come together and administration coordinated the effort, as far as getting the shirts and getting the message out there,” Cindy King, Louisa’s public relations, social media, and marketing coordinator said.

Click here for a list of organizations where you can donate to support the cause and to find out how to pick up a shirt.

The campaign ends October 21.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police search for man accused of robbing Richmond business
Author writes book supporting parents with infants in NICU
Author writes book supporting parents with infants in NICU
Rocketts Landing Cap Trail 10M & 5K on Oct. 29
Rocketts Landing Cap Trail 10M & 5K on Oct. 29
The event will be on Oct. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Come “Meet the Llamas” at family-friendly event in Chesterfield