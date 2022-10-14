Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

JPMorgan Chase and Kanye West end business relationship

FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. West’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have been locked because of posts by the rapper, now known legally as Ye, that were widely deemed antisemitic, according to reports, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By KEN SWEET AP Business Writer
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are ending their business relationship, but the breakup is not a result of the controversy over the hip-hop star’s recent antisemitic comments.

The letter ending West’s relationship with JPMorgan was tweeted Wednesday by conservative activist Candace Owens, who has been seen publicly at events with the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye.

While Owens claimed that JPMorgan did not disclose the reason for severing ties, the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye publicly said he was going to cut off ties with the bank. JPMorgan is giving West 60 days from the date of the letter to find a new banking relationship.

West told Bloomberg News on Sept 12 that he planned on cutting much of its corporate ties, saying “It’s time for me to go it alone.” In that interview, he also criticized JPMorgan for not giving Ye access to Jamie Dimon, the bank’s CEO and chairman.

While Ye is wealthy from his hip-hop career, he also controls a popular fashion and shoe line under Yeezy Brands. In that interview with Bloomberg, he said he also planned to cut relationships with his corporate suppliers as well.

Social media giants Twitter and Instagram have blocked Ye’s accounts from posting in recent days due to his antisemitic comments.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at...
Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George
The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe

Latest News

A man walks past a display of destroyed Russian military vehicles during the Defender of...
Putin: Call-up of Russian reservists to finish in 2 weeks
Police allege a woman killed and dismembered her landlord over an eviction notice.
Woman allegedly dismembered landlord over eviction notice, prosecutor says
This satellite image taken at 9:30am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Karl in the...
Rain warning for Mexico’s south Gulf coast as TS Karl nears
Yemen’s ruinous conflict, now entering its eighth year, has caused one of the world’s worst...
Expired drug kills 10 child leukemia patients in Yemen