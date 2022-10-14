Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The bus loop at Charles M. Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs as Henrico Police officers greeted students Friday morning.

As the students arrived to start their days, Henrico Police were there with positive energy and encouragement to tackle the day.

Learning and making connections; It’s what school is all about!

The bus loop at Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs this morning. Henrico Police school resource officers and staff loved seeing all the smiling faces during today's Open Doors, Open Hearts initiative. pic.twitter.com/JOE9KpaCYV — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) October 14, 2022

This is a part of a joint initiative started by the school and the Henrico Police department called the “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative to focus on relationship-building one high-five at a time.

Once a month, officers greet students at the start of their school day with a high-five, fist bump and a hug if initiated by the student.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.