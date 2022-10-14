Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start
This is a part of a joint initiative started by the school and the police department
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The bus loop at Charles M. Johnson Elementary was full of fist bumps and hugs as Henrico Police officers greeted students Friday morning.
As the students arrived to start their days, Henrico Police were there with positive energy and encouragement to tackle the day.
This is a part of a joint initiative started by the school and the Henrico Police department called the “Open Doors, Open Hearts” initiative to focus on relationship-building one high-five at a time.
Once a month, officers greet students at the start of their school day with a high-five, fist bump and a hug if initiated by the student.
