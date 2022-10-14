Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Georgia man is in police custody after a deadly crash in Prince George Thursday morning.

On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.

Police have identified the Camry’s driver as 37-year-old Kristina Bouzindoune of Prince George. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also say a child in the Camry was properly secured in their car seat and was not injured in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver, Marius Laslo, 33, of Lawrenceville, Georgia was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter. He is currently being held at Riverside Regional Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.