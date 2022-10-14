Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with showers possible late Sunday

Strong cold front on Monday brings a Winter Chill next week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine to end the work week and start the weekend!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a few light rain showers in the evening. Rain chances increase overnight. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: A few early morning showers. Partly sunny midday, with more showers or rain developing late in the day. This rain will be along a strong cold front bringing and early winter chill. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Sunny and very cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at...
Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe

Latest News

Forecast: Beautiful Friday with plenty of sun
A strong cold front today could produce an isolated strong to severe storm during the evening.
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe
Thursday Forecast: Morning rain, a midday lull, then strong storms possible late
Thursday Forecast: Morning rain, a midday lull, then strong storms possible late