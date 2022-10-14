Friday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant with showers possible late Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunshine to end the work week and start the weekend!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with a few light rain showers in the evening. Rain chances increase overnight. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Evening Rain Chance: 30%, Overnight Rain Chance: 60%)

Monday: A few early morning showers. Partly sunny midday, with more showers or rain developing late in the day. This rain will be along a strong cold front bringing and early winter chill. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Sunny and very cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs near 60.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.