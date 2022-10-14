Healthcare Pros
Football game evacuated after shooting near Armstrong High School

Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near the stadium on Thursday, Oct. 13.(Photo via @Room804_ on Instagram)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -An entire stadium full of fans, high school football players and families rushed for cover Thursday night as the sound of gunshots filled the stadium at Armstrong High School.

“We had seniors out there. We had mothers out there. We had women that were pregnant with children that were out there, and to see those young folks laying on the ground for their life. Fear for their lives being taken away at a football game,” said community activist Charles Willis.

Police rushed to the area to help get everyone to safety and immediately started searching for answers. Officers think the shots came from the nearby Fairfield Court neighborhood around 9:15 p.m.

Most people we spoke to around the neighborhood said they didn’t hear anything last night. Those who heard something said it sounded like it was coming from further away.

“I heard it was like boom six whatever. It didn’t sound like a gunshot, though. My sister came downstairs with the kids. But it didn’t sound like gunshots. It sounded like fireworks,” said Fairfield Court resident Dominique Harris.

Community leaders said multiple non-profits are working together to create resources to turn people in the Fairfield Court area away from violence.

“We’re going back into the neighborhood, not during the time when they are not busy. We are going when they are busy in that community, and that we want to engage the neighbors in some of the opportunities that are going on right there,” Willis stated.

Police have not yet named any suspects as they continue to investigate.

If anyone has any information about what happened, you can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

