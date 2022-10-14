Healthcare Pros
Come “Meet the Llamas” at family-friendly event in Chesterfield

The event will be on Oct. 15 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family-friendly event is coming to Chesterfield this weekend!

The Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association will host a free “Meet the Llamas” outdoor event on Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian at 1021 Koger Boulevard.

During the event, attendees will get a chance to learn about llamas and alpacas. They will also get to pet or walk the animals.

Craft activities will also be available for kids.

