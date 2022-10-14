Come “Meet the Llamas” at family-friendly event in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A family-friendly event is coming to Chesterfield this weekend!

The Greater Appalachian Llama and Alpaca Association will host a free “Meet the Llamas” outdoor event on Oct. 15 from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Doubletree by Hilton Richmond-Midlothian at 1021 Koger Boulevard.

During the event, attendees will get a chance to learn about llamas and alpacas. They will also get to pet or walk the animals.

Craft activities will also be available for kids.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.