Belvidere Street to I-95 South ramp to close until early 2023

The ramp will be closed to traffic for a long-term interchange improvement project.
Weather permitting, the closure is expected to be in place until early 2023.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Virginia Department of Transportation is closing the N. Belvidere Street ramp that goes south to I-95 starting Monday, Oct. 17, for a long-term interchange improvement project.

According to VDOT, this project will improve safety and traffic flow by realigning the on-ramp from Belvidere (Route 1/301) to I-95 south/I-64 east and removing the ramp from Brook Road. Crews will also be improving the crosswalk near the start of the ramp (on Belvidere Street) to increase pedestrian safety and accessibility.

Drivers can take a detour by taking the ramp to Brook Rd./Chamberlayne Pkwy. South to W. Leigh St. west, N. Belvidere St. north to the ramp to I-95 south.

