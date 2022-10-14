59-year-old man dead after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified a man who died after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening.

On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a van had crashed through a fence on one property and continued driving into a house on a different property.

59-year-old John Johnson from Cartersville, Virginia only one in the van. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injury.

Police say no one was home at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner is still determining the cause of death.

The RPD Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.