Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

59-year-old man dead after crashing van into fence, house in Richmond

Officers were called to the Buford Ave. and Lynhaven Ave. intersection for the report of a...
Officers were called to the Buford Ave. and Lynhaven Ave. intersection for the report of a collision.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified a man who died after he drove his van into a home Thursday evening.

On Oct. 13, around 4:25 p.m., officers were called to the Buford and Lynhaven intersection for the report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they found a van had crashed through a fence on one property and continued driving into a house on a different property.

59-year-old John Johnson from Cartersville, Virginia only one in the van. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injury.

Police say no one was home at the time of the crash.

The Medical Examiner is still determining the cause of death.

The RPD Crash Team is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at 804-646-1369 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marius Laslo has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to the crash.
Georgia man charged with involuntary manslaughter in deadly tractor-trailer crash
The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter
Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Richmond high school football game evacuated after gunfire heard near stadium
A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Police and emergency response vehicles were on the scene of an active shooter situation in an...
Police ID 5 killed, including officer, in N. Carolina shooting; suspect critical

Latest News

Players and fans at Armstrong High School’s stadium took cover after gun shots were heard near...
Football game evacuated after shooting near Armstrong High School
Police and the school confirmed no students or staff were harmed in the incident.
Woman dies after shooting near Richmond elementary school
Learning and making connections is what school is all about!
Henrico Police greet Johnson Elementary students for a positive start
Richmond school put on lockdown after shooting
Elementary school locked down after nearby shooting
Man charged in deadly Prince George crash
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in Prince George crash