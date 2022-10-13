Healthcare Pros
Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George

Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at...
Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George woman has died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road.

On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.

Police have identified the Camry’s driver as 37-year-old Kristina Bouzindoune of Prince George. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also say a child in the Camry was properly secured in their car seat and was not injured in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver was also not injured.

Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

