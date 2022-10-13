Woman dies in crash after colliding with tractor-trailer in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Prince George woman has died after her car collided with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of West Quaker Road and Wells Station Road.

On Oct. 13, around 10:41 a.m., a Toyota Camry was driving northbound on West Quaker Road when it collided with a tractor-trailer going eastbound on Wells Station Road.

Police have identified the Camry’s driver as 37-year-old Kristina Bouzindoune of Prince George. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also say a child in the Camry was properly secured in their car seat and was not injured in the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver was also not injured.

Anyone with information related to the crash can call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.