Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter

The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged...
The mother, 29-year-old Anna Raines, and the father, 37-year-old Jesse Gunn, are both charged with homicide in the death of their child. Gunn is also facing a drug possession charge.(Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia parents already behind bars for the death of their 2-year-old child had their charges upgraded to homicide after medical examiners determined the child’s cause of death.

Parents Anna Elizabeth Raines and Jesse Alan Gunn were arrested on the morning of July 7 after Raines called the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to their home in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way. According to reports from 13NewsNow, deputies found a little girl unresponsive on the living room floor.

Medics on the scene determined the child was dead. Raines and Gunn were charged with felony child neglect and reckless disregard for life.

13NewsNow said the criminal complaint says the house was incredibly unkempt. Investigators found packets of “suspected heroin” in the child’s diaper bag and a bin of syringes within the child’s reach.

Court documents also said investigators found cigarette butts all over the bedroom where Raines, Gunn and their child slept. The report says some cigarette butts were found in the girl’s crib, along with urine-soaked blankets.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s cause of death to be acute combined fentanyl and Xylazine, a pharmaceutical sedative, overdose, and nicotine exposure. The child also tested positive for COVID-19.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office then upgraded Raines and Gunn’s charges to homicide.

Raines and Gunn were served their warrants on Oct. 13 at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe
Loved ones search for missing former VCU basketball star
News to Know for Oct. 12: Former VCU Basketball star missing; 70-year-old accused of arson; Maymont Garden Glow set to begin

Latest News

The Richmond Kickers are set to have their regular season closer at home.
Richmond Kickers to have last regular season game Saturday
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled
Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years
Social Security recipients set to see largest increase in 40 years
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges