Virginia parents charged with homicide in death of 2-year-old daughter

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Virginia parents already behind bars for the death of their 2-year-old child had their charges upgraded to homicide after medical examiners determined the child’s cause of death.

Parents Anna Elizabeth Raines and Jesse Alan Gunn were arrested on the morning of July 7 after Raines called the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office to their home in the 100 block of Aberfeldy Way. According to reports from 13NewsNow, deputies found a little girl unresponsive on the living room floor.

Medics on the scene determined the child was dead. Raines and Gunn were charged with felony child neglect and reckless disregard for life.

13NewsNow said the criminal complaint says the house was incredibly unkempt. Investigators found packets of “suspected heroin” in the child’s diaper bag and a bin of syringes within the child’s reach.

Court documents also said investigators found cigarette butts all over the bedroom where Raines, Gunn and their child slept. The report says some cigarette butts were found in the girl’s crib, along with urine-soaked blankets.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office determined the child’s cause of death to be acute combined fentanyl and Xylazine, a pharmaceutical sedative, overdose, and nicotine exposure. The child also tested positive for COVID-19.

The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office then upgraded Raines and Gunn’s charges to homicide.

Raines and Gunn were served their warrants on Oct. 13 at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

