Video shows shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant that injured woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department released video on Oct. 13 that showed a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike this summer.

Video from Chesterfield County police shows a shooting that took place at Cook Out on July 31, 2022.

In the video, the driver picks up a firearm, depresses it against the interior driver door with the window rolled down and fires a shot.

A woman inside the restaurant was injured in the incident, which happened just before 11:30 p.m. July 31 at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say a woman and two children were also inside the vehicle.

On 7/31/2022 around 1123 p.m. a blue Toyota sedan with a sunroof entered the drive-thru of Cook Out. Witnesses reported... Posted by Chesterfield County Police on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

