Video shows shooting at Midlothian Turnpike restaurant that injured woman
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department released video on Oct. 13 that showed a shooting at the Cook Out restaurant on Midlothian Turnpike this summer.
In the video, the driver picks up a firearm, depresses it against the interior driver door with the window rolled down and fires a shot.
A woman inside the restaurant was injured in the incident, which happened just before 11:30 p.m. July 31 at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike.
Police say a woman and two children were also inside the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
