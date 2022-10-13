Healthcare Pros
Veteran police officer shot, killed in Las Vegas; suspect in custody

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai died from a gunshot wound to his torso.
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5/Gray News) - An officer died following a shooting early Thursday morning near the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the incident began at about 1 a.m. when dispatch received a call about a domestic disturbance, according to KVVU.

Arriving officers made contact with the vehicle suspected to be involved in the disturbance, according to Lombardo.

After officers made contact, police reported, the suspect, armed with a handgun, began shooting at them.

Lombardo reported both responding officers fired their weapons in response.

An officer and a bystander were both shot during the incident and taken to a local hospital.

The officer, identified as 49-year-old Truong Thai, was reported to have suffered from a gunshot wound to his torso and later died.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai died from a gunshot wound following a...
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai died from a gunshot wound following a shooting Thursday morning, according to police. (Credit Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Thai had been with the department since 1999 and was a “dedicated, 23-year veteran” of the department’s South Central Area Command, according to a social media post.

Police said Thai held various roles with the department, including a firearms instructor, and was said to be passionate about teaching new officers.

The suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, fled the area and was later taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit, according to police.

