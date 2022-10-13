Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Thursday Forecast: Morning rain, a midday lull, then strong storms possible late

First Alert Weather Day for an isolated severe threat
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s a First Alert Weather Day Thursday as a cold front brings showers and a few storms

Thursday: First Alert Weather Day: Scattered showers and light rain in the morning and midday. Then a midday lull before the cold front arrives around sunet. An isolated strong to severe storm possible as the cold front moves through. Peak time: 6-8pm in RVA. Main concern: Gusty winds and a brief tornado possible. Showers taper in the evening. 1/4″ rain possible. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy at times. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Sunny start, then increasing clouds. Spotty light rain possible late Sunday afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Monday: An early morning shower possible. Partly to mostly sunny during the afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (AM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Sunny and very cool. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very cool. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated early evening storms could be strong to severe

Gusty winds are the main concern, but a brief tornado can’t be ruled out.
