Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond Kickers to have last regular season game Saturday

Saturday is also fan appreciation night
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Kickers are wrapping up the regular season at home after already claiming the number one spot last week.

This is the team’s 30th year, and they are getting ready for a big weekend.

Saturday is fan appreciation night at City Stadium. It’s also the regular season finale for the Kickers.

The roo’s earned their fifth regular season championship this year, the first since 2013.

“We know what we’re about, but the stars have to align. It takes a lot of work to get there, and you know we plan on putting more trophies in the trophy case,” said head coach Darren Sawatzky.

Their goalkeeper says the team has worked hard to get here, not just this season but in years past.

“Guys who want to be around here. It’s rare to see guys come back for multiple seasons at this kind of level. Guys that are resigning and want to stay here. It shows the quality of this club and what we’ve created. Each year it’s gotten closer and I think it’s again, another step in the right direction in terms of results,” said Akira Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is one of the best keepers in the league, becoming the first in USL League One history to make 100 or more saves in a single season.

The Kickers will go up against Greenville Triumph for their final game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at City Stadium at 3201 Maplewood Ave.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Isolated evening storm could be strong to severe
Loved ones search for missing former VCU basketball star
News to Know for Oct. 12: Former VCU Basketball star missing; 70-year-old accused of arson; Maymont Garden Glow set to begin

Latest News

This is the 30th year for the team and they are getting ready for a big weekend.
Richmond Kickers to have last regular season game Saturday
James Madison dominated Middle Tennessee in the Dukes’ FBS debut Saturday night.
Dukes break Top 25 in AP Poll
Virginia State University fans have already propped up their tents and chairs across from...
VUU and VSU celebrate Homecoming on Saturday
The tournament will feature ten teams from each division with players’ ages ranging from 7 to 14.
Dixie Softball World Series coming to Prince George in 2024