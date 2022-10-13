Richmond Kickers to have last regular season game Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Richmond Kickers are wrapping up the regular season at home after already claiming the number one spot last week.

This is the team’s 30th year, and they are getting ready for a big weekend.

Saturday is fan appreciation night at City Stadium. It’s also the regular season finale for the Kickers.

The roo’s earned their fifth regular season championship this year, the first since 2013.

“We know what we’re about, but the stars have to align. It takes a lot of work to get there, and you know we plan on putting more trophies in the trophy case,” said head coach Darren Sawatzky.

Their goalkeeper says the team has worked hard to get here, not just this season but in years past.

“Guys who want to be around here. It’s rare to see guys come back for multiple seasons at this kind of level. Guys that are resigning and want to stay here. It shows the quality of this club and what we’ve created. Each year it’s gotten closer and I think it’s again, another step in the right direction in terms of results,” said Akira Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald is one of the best keepers in the league, becoming the first in USL League One history to make 100 or more saves in a single season.

The Kickers will go up against Greenville Triumph for their final game on Saturday, Oct. 15, at City Stadium at 3201 Maplewood Ave.

