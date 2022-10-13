Residents hope Oak Grove redevelopment will bring more growth

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A run-down school in Richmond’s southside will soon be getting a new purpose, and those who live nearby hope it will bring even more development to the area.

For almost a decade, the old Oak Grove Elementary has sat dormant. But last month city council passed an ordinance to allow the sale of the property to create affordable housing and apartments.

The developer Oak Grove Partners, LLC is made up of the Maggie Walker Community Land Trust and Lynx Ventures.

The group plans to build 15 affordable townhomes for sale to families at or below the 80% AMI level and 220 apartments for rent adjacent to those homes on the property that takes up two city blocks.

For years the property has sat unkept and untouched.

“It’s just an eyesore for those of us that live in the neighborhood. It’s a terrible eyesore,” Rodney Hall, who lives off of Ingram Ave., said.

The school has been in less than ideal conditions to welcome students again, but city leaders say the empty building has been ideal for things like crime.

“It’s horrible. It’s a nuisance,” councilwoman Reva Trammell, representing the 8th district, said. “It’s 911 call after call after call for this property. What happens is it ties our police officers up. It ties the fire department up because they got to come and find out where the fire is at.”

Trammell said after speaking with residents for years, they clearly want something to take over the space.

She said once a proposal was made to turn the land into mixed-income housing. She felt it was the right move after speaking with neighbors.

“Most people were ready to sign a petition, and we didn’t tell them what was going to happen here,” Hall said. “So they were ready for some type of development, any type of development.”

Not all living nearby feel the development is the right step.

Barbara Starkeygoode, with the Oak Grove Civic Association, said she felt she was uninformed about the decision to change the property.

She said she would like to see a daycare or community center built instead.

“You can see what this property looks like, and you can see what this neighborhood looks like, and to build 240 apartments and 15 townhouses in here, I think it’s very disrespectful for this community,” Starkeygoode said.

Trammell said the developers met with community members and believe they will follow through on what residents want to see.

“I believe there’s a swimming pool, a community center, so we can have our meetings there and a lot of things,” Trammell said. “I mean, the people are like, ‘do it now, we want it now, we’ve waited long enough. You know, don’t do it when we’re gone. Do it now when we can see it.’”

According to city documents, the developers believe the project will bring in capital investments of $45 million.

Neighbors hope this will bring even more development for things like grocery stores.

“The 8th district has been passed over quite a bit when it comes to development. A lot of people don’t even know where the 8th is,” Hall said. “Richmond Highway is really coming up, so we would like more people to move into the 8th district so that we can make it a more viable part of the city.”

Developers expect the sale of the property to go through at the end of October.

