Police on scene of active shooting in Raleigh, N.C.

Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.
Police in Raleigh are investigating a shooting incident near the Neuse River Greenway.(Neuse River Greenway)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting.

Police responded to the area of the Neuse River Greenway, a popular greenway area for residents.

The department on Twitter advised nearby residents to remain in their homes and drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation.

