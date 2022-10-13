OOPS! stickers reminding residents what can and cannot be recycled

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In Church Hill, Central Virginia Waste Management Authority crews make their way alley to alley, picking up large green bins with blue tops, but also making sure what’s in those bins is acceptable.

“Recycling is not trash. Some people use those terms interchangeably but for us recycling is definitely not trash. Recycling has a value,” said Julie Buchanan, CVWMA Public Relations Coordinator.

Recycling officials say they already have to trash between 10% and 15% of what comes in, so they really want you to double check what you’re putting in the can.

Crews say they’re finding plastic bags, Styrofoam, cords and food waste, which are not recyclable. So now they’re putting these oops stickers on the bin and not collecting them. The sticker tells you what the problem is and what needs to be taken out.

“The driver will mark that on the sticker. There’s six or so items on there that the driver can pinpoint,” said Buchanan.

About 200 recycling carts in Jackson Ward, Monroe Ward and Carver were not collected last week because they were too full of trash.

“If you clear that out of your container and it’s all good the next time we come by we will collect it,” said Buchanan.

Recycling officials say disruptions in the process can lead to higher costs, delays, and overall fewer items being fully recycled.

This warning isn’t just for Richmond. CVWMA operates recycling programs in 13 localities and is seeing issues in other places too.

“If something is tainted with food or it’s not the right item, it gets thrown in the trash. So it’s inefficient to have the wrong items in your recycling. It undermines the whole process,” said Buchanan.

A lot of this may not be resident neglect, rather someone just walking by. So you are being asked to make sure you bring your recycling bin back to your home after pickup to keep others from using it.

Important information about recycling from City of Richmond and CVWMA:

When non acceptable items are in a recycle bin they get an OOPs sticker. The City is working in coordination with CVWMA to remind citizens of what items are accepted in our program. When non accepted items are placed in a recycling bin it can disrupt the recycling process. Disruptions in the process can lead to higher cost, delays, and overall less items being fully recovered

The OOPS stickers serve as constant reminders, That ultimately aide in reducing the amount of waste that reaches our landfills.

Here are a few tips that may help reduce contamination

- Place your recycling bin out no more than 10-12 hours prior to the collection day

- Particularly in alleys it is important that you pull your recycling and trash bins back within your property limits after collection. This can help offset the amount of “pass-by” contamination where citizens walking by places items in whatever bin or cart is available.

- Don’t leave bins out after collection, move them back to within your property limits

- Don’t place items for recycling in plastic bags- place them individually in the carts

