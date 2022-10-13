News to Know for Oct. 13: Dinwiddie High School fire; COVID boosters for kids; Nice-Middleton Bridge opens

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday!

4 Students, 1 Teacher Injured in Chemistry Class Fire

Emergency crews were called to the school just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Three students and a teacher were taken to the hospital after a fire inside a Dinwiddie High School chemistry class.

Dinwiddie Schools says the fire happened on the second floor during a demonstration yesterday morning.

A fourth student was also injured but was treated and released at the scene.

High school students will learn from home today. They will be back tomorrow and a support team will be available for students and staff.

Former VCU Basketball Player Found Safe in North Carolina

Former VCU basketball star Rob Brandenberg was found safe in North Carolina.

Robert Brandenberg was reported missing after his girlfriend found an alarming note, and his cell phone was turned off.

Many in the VCU community, including head basketball coach Mike Rhoades, were out searching for him.

Brandenberg was part of the 2011 VCU team that made it to the final four.

Updated COVID Boosters Cleared for Kids as Young as 5

The FDA cleared it yesterday after the CDC’s director gave the green light.

This comes just a month after the tweaked boosters rolled out for everyone 12 and older.

The shots aim to target the most recent variants of the virus.

Man Allegedly Steals Big Ticket Items From Lowe’s Stores

Police say this has happened at two different Lowe's locations in Chesterfield County. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

Chesterfield Police say the man walked into multiple Lowe’s stores - placed a big ticket item in his cart, and attempted to return the item at the register.

When he is denied the return, he leaves the store with the item without paying for it.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

New Nice-Middleton Bridge Opens

The original Nice-Middleton Bridge (left) and the replacement span (right) in August, as seen from a Maryland Transportation Authority flyover. The new bridge opens Wednesday. (Photo via Virginia Mercury)

The bridge connects U.S. 301 in Charles County, Maryland to King George County, Virginia.

Today, we delivered to Marylanders and Virginians a wider, safer, and better Potomac River Crossing on US 301. The new Nice-Middleton Bridge represents what is possible when we work together across all levels of government to get big things done. pic.twitter.com/3unxETa4sc — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 12, 2022

Maryland’s Governor Larry Hogan said the project to replace the 82-year-old bridge finished on budget, and ahead of schedule.

Construction started in July 2020, and the bridge is now four lanes instead of two.

Rainy Morning, Storms Possible Later

It’s a First Alert Weather Day Thursday as a cold front brings showers and a few storms

Highs will be in the low 70s.

