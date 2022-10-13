Man crtically hurt in Manchester shooting
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night.
At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There’s no word yet on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
