Man crtically hurt in Manchester shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One man is in the hospital after he was shot in the Manchester area of Richmond Wednesday night.

At around 10:15, police responded to the 1700 block of Dinwiddie Avenue, and found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

