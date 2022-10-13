Here’s your pumpkin patch planning guide for Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Halloween quickly approaching, it’s time to pick pumpkins.

Megan Ariail, the West End Mom, helps guide us through the pumpkin patch experience in Central Virginia.

Gallmeyer Farms in Richmond, a 100-year-old gem is open seven days a week with free parking and free admission.

Skinquarter Farm Market in Moseley is also free to visit with free hay rides to the pumpkin patch, Ariail says.

“They have a corn maze,” she said. “Last year they had kind of a hay bell tower. We really like visiting this farm and it’s easy to do after school.”

While you could go to the grocery store and buy a pumpkin for $5.99, Ariail says there’s value in the time you spend together as a family and in experiencing a farm.

“I think there is so much value for children and families to go to these farms and these orchards to pick the fruit or vegetable themselves because, you know, kids see this on their plate and sometimes they don’t want to eat it,” said Ariail. “They don’t know where it came from. And if you go to the farm and you talk about how it was grown and you can see the flower that turned into the strawberry, it really opens up kids”

Another place to check out is Chesterfield Berry Farm. A general Farm Fun Pass costs $15 and the Ultimate Farm Fun Pass costs $20.

Ariail says Liberty Mills Farm, located in Orange County, has the best corn maze and tractor-made ice cream.

Snead’s Asparagus Farm in Caroline County has a whimsical, woodland play area plus pick-your-own fields.

Ariail says it has the most unique play area, but is also the most expensive.

Swift Creek Berry Farm is her budget-friendly option. You can even can reserve a fire pit.

NBC12′s Megan Wise recently went to Ashland Berry Farm where you can challenge yourself to see how many pumpkins you can carry for $25! This might be a fun challenge to engage your teenagers in a family day.

Tried to see how many pumpkins I could carry this weekend for 25$ at the Ashland Berry Farm🎃 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/CgVYhD9m7S — Megan Wise (@MegWiseNBC12) October 3, 2022

Ariail says her family’s favorite is LLoyd Family Farm.

“They have a sand play pit with trucks. You can see horses. We also love seeing the goats that are climbing all over the trees,” said Ariail. “And then, of course, their massive hay bale castle. My kids love climbing on knees and sliding down the barrel slides and the giant corn maze this is just a really fun activity for your family.”

Lastly, if you just want pumpkin pictures, but don’t have all day, go to any nursery in the area.

Click/tap here for a breakdown of each pumpkin patch, as well as others in the area.

