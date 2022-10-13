Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
Lakey was accused of sexually assaulting a Short Pump Middle School student in 2017.
Throughout the trial, the defense honed in on the timeline of the case, using text messages and witness testimony to show that Lakey was not at the school at the time of the alleged abuse.
