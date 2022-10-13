Healthcare Pros
Henrico teacher acquitted of sexual assault charges

A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A jury acquitted Henrico teacher Dean Lakey of all sexual assault charges on Thursday.

Lakey was accused of sexually assaulting a Short Pump Middle School student in 2017.

Throughout the trial, the defense honed in on the timeline of the case, using text messages and witness testimony to show that Lakey was not at the school at the time of the alleged abuse.

This is a developing story and we’ll be updated. Click here to watch live updates on Thursday afternoon.

