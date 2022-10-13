First Alert Weather Day today: Isolated early evening storms could be strong to severe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front today could produce an isolated strong to severe storm during the early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central VA in marginal risk, which is a level 1 out of 5 on the severe weather threat scale, meaning isolated severe storms are possible.

Scattered showers and isolated severe storms possible during the afternoon and early evening Thursday (SPC)

Our main concern with any storm that do develops are strong gusty winds. However, we can’t rule out a brief tornado.

Scattered showers move in Thursday morning. Scattered showers and storms arrive ahead of the cold front during the afternoon. Peak storm time in RVA 6-8 p.m. Showers taper Thursday evening. Rain totals 1/4″expected.

Most of our NBC12 viewers will get non-severe storms, but we are calling it a First Alert Weather Day because isolated severe storms are possible. Be sure to check with Megan and Rachel for the latest on TV during this afternoon/evening.

