Chesterfield Police looking for man who allegedly stole from Lowes stores

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police in Chesterfield are asking for the public’s help to help find a man who has stolen “big ticket” items from Lowes stores.

According to Chesterfield Police, the man will enter Lowes stores, put expensive items in his cart and try to return them. If the return is denied, he walks out with the item.

This has happened on at least two separate occasions at two different Lowe’s stores in Chesterfield County.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes this man to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

