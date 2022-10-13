Ashland police looking for two men suspected of stealing from store

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing merchandise from a Verizon store.

On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 1:30 a.m., police say two men entered the Verizon store in the 200 block of North Washington Highway. The two broke an exterior window and entered the store and the storage room. They then left the store with an unknown amount of cell phones.

The first man was wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants with a Champion logo on the right leg, a green and white symbol on the left leg of the pants and black shoes with red shoelaces.

The second man was wearing a black sweatshirt, gray or white sweatpants with logo writing on the left leg with white and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this crime or who may recognize these suspects should contact the Ashland Police Department at 804-798-1227.

